Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

