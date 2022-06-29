TCW Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $251.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.54. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

