TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $12,575,222. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.67.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $376.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

