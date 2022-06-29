TCW Group Inc. Has $43.23 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

TSLA stock opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $892.93. The stock has a market cap of $723.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.