TCW Group Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

