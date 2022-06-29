TCW Group Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

AVB stock opened at $197.06 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

