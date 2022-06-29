TCW Group Inc. Invests $10.56 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $372.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.91 and a 200 day moving average of $424.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

