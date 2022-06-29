TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,618 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 178,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

