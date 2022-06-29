TCW Group Inc. Sells 10,549 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

