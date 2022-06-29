TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s current price.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

NYSE SNX opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $89.07 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

