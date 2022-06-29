TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the May 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. TDK has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

