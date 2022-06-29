Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

