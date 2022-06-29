TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TechPrecision stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 0.70. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.
About TechPrecision
