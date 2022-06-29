TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TechPrecision stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 0.70. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision (Get Rating)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.