Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,954.00

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,954 ($23.97) and last traded at GBX 1,946 ($23.87), with a volume of 21290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,914 ($23.48).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,679.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,565.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.