Tervita (TSE:TEV) Shares Down 2.2%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44.
About Tervita (TSE:TEV)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.