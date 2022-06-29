Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $723.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $767.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.