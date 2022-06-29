Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $767.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $892.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $723.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

