Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Reduced by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after buying an additional 1,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,929,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after buying an additional 207,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after buying an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,276,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

