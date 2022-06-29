Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 106.8% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

