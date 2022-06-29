Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.23.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

