Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TGH opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

