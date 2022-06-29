The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on July 27th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.801 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

BNS stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

