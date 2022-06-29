The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

