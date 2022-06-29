The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

