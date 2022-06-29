The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,529,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,339,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,571,000 after purchasing an additional 623,217 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.