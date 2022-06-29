The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850 over the last ninety days.
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.