Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $187,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $262,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Shares of TMO opened at $535.77 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.