TheStreet Downgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Clarus has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $5,038,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,081,000 after buying an additional 165,582 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 148,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 137,221 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.