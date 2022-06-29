TheStreet Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to C+

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $302.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.86. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $287.93 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

