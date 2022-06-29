TheStreet Upgrades Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to C

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 689,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,485 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 561,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 164,062 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 526,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

