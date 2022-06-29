TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

