Timothy S. Cabral Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

