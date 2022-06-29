Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $492,799.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007409 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

