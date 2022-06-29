TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 9.4% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,618,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,547,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Deere & Company by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $295.59 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

