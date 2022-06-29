TLW Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,652 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 226.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.6% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $468.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

