Tony Faure Buys 23,500 Shares of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Tony Faure purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,249.50 ($18,228.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

