Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Up 2.1%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.36. 71,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 90,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter.

