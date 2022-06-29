Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading Down 8.4%

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 12,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,114,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

COOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $546.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $5,566,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

