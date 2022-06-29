Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Up 0.1%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.90 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 295.90 ($3.63). 384,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 912,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.60 ($3.63).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 435 ($5.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.11).

Get Trainline alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.24.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($47,324.25).

Trainline Company Profile (LON:TRN)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.