Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.57

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.57 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 61.60 ($0.76). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of £10.00 million and a PE ratio of 44.64.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £8,850 ($10,857.56).

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

