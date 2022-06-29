Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

TNL stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

