Treatt plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:TET)

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 756 ($9.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The stock has a market cap of £457.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 884.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.96. Treatt has a 12 month low of GBX 725 ($8.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,315 ($16.13).

Get Treatt alerts:

In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £19,750.68 ($24,230.99). Also, insider Tim Jones purchased 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £43,294.50 ($53,115.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,508.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.18) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Treatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.