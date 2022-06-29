Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 120,356 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $498,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,988,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

