Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCOM. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $36.23.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

