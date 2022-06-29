Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $25.05. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 53,784 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

