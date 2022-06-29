Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.54. 1,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

