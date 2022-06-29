Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.63).

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

TRST opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165. Trustpilot Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.25 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481.80 ($5.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.