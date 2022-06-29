Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TKYVY opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30.
