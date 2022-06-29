Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 29th

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

