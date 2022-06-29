UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in June

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. UCB has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4413 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBJY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($118.09) to €106.00 ($112.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

