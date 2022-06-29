UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.17 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. UMA has a market cap of $171.43 million and $19.17 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00012757 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,749,059 coins and its circulating supply is 67,086,407 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

